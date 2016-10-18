Yard waste collections have ended
Tuesday, October 18, 2016
DECATUR, IN
Yard waste collections in the city of Decatur have ended for the season, according to Operations Manager Jeremy Gilbert. Leaf collection will begin as soon as the need arises.
Residents may place yard waste items loose in the leaf piles for pickup. The city compost site is open 24 hours a day behind the Riverside Center and yard waste items may be dropped off there, Gilbert said.
Call 724-3356 for additional information.
