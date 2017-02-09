Winter storm causes morning headaches for area drivers

Slippery roadways made the morning commute challenging for area residents after 2 1⁄2-inches of snow fell Wednesday into Thursday.

Major thoroughfares were fairly clear, however county roads and city side streets remained snow covered and slick this morning.

All three Adams County public school systems were operating on a two hour delay this morning to give plows a little more time to clear the roads.

With the heaviest snowfall hitting south of Fort Wayne, rather than north of the Fort as we’ve grown accustomed to, Adams County, Wells and Jay counties were a little worse for the wear as the sun came up today.

Still, considering the mild temperatures we’ve experienced so far this winter (remember two days ago when it was 60 degrees?), most weren’t too put out by Wednesday’s storm.

Today will be cold, with a high of 25 degrees forecast, with wind gusts of 20-30 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The mercury will plummet this evening to the mid-teens, however the gusty wind will pick up, ushering in warmer air for Friday and the weekend.