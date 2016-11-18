Winter Market set for Saturday

The first 2016-17 Adams County Winter Artisan Market will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Riverside Center in Decatur.

More than 25 vendors from Indiana, Ohio and Michigan will have a variety of items for sale, including handmade crafts, homemade jams, jellies, spices and rubs, baked goods, clothing and accessories, books, jewelry, beauty items, handmade cards and home decor. This is the perfect place to do your Christmas shopping, according to a news release.

The snack bar will be open for breakfast and lunch. Proceeds from the Winter Artisan Market will go to the Greater Decatur Capital Campaign fund. Contact Cheri Scherry at 223-7828 for more information.