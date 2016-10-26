Winter heat assistance sign-up near

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority has announced the 2016-17 Winter Assistance Program, through the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, begins Nov. 1 and concludes March 12, 2017.

Beginning Tuesday, applications will be accepted by community-based organizations under contract with the state housing authority. These 22 community organizations, referred to as “Local Service Providers,” cover all 92 Indiana counties. Individuals seeking assistance can apply in person, through a mail-in process or through another subcontractor at the location that services their county.

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program provides financial assistance to low-income households to maintain their home utility services.

During the 2015-16 winter assistance period that ended on May 13, a total of 103,200 households were served and received an average benefit of $300.