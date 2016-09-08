Wiffleball for Ebony is Saturday
The local group “Energized by Ebony” will host a wiffleball tournament starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at Hanna Nuttman Park, located west of 13th Street on Washington Street in Decatur. The entry fee is $100 for a team consisting of six or seven members.
There will also be a silent action and concessions during the tournament.
“Energized by Ebony” is a not-for-profit organization created by Beth Ann Fawcett to honor her daughter, Ebony Ann, who passed away July 8, 2014 after battling Stage 4 Neuroblastoma several times in her nine years of life.
The group provides activity bags to kiddos in the hospital battling cancer — hoping they can “Keep Smiling & Making Memories” as they did during Ebony’s journey, according to a press release from the group.
For additional information and to obtain entry forms, contact Fawcett at 223-0087.
