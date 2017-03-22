Who, who wants to talk about owls? Join the naturalist for the night shift

Submitted article

The public is invited to the Limberlost State Historic Site Visitor Center on from 2-3 p.m. Sunday to watch a naturalist from the Upper Wabash Interpretive Services present a program on the “night shift” of the raptors — owls.

“Being nocturnal, owls are not seen very often,” says Nicky Ball, Limberlost State Historic Site manager. “This is a great opportunity to learn about these night-time birds of prey.”

A live barred owl and screech owl are scheduled to appear during the presentation. The program is free, but donations are encouraged.

This program is sponsored by Valentine Feed & Supply of Portland.

For more information on this event, contact Curt Burnette, Naturalist and Program Developer at 368-7428 or cburnette@indianamuseum.org.

Limberlost State Historic Site is located in Geneva. Part of the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites, Limberlost admission is free for Indiana State Museum & Historic Site members. General admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for children. The Historic Site is located at 200 E. 6th Street in Geneva, just off U.S. 27.