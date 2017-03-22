Who, who wants to talk about owls? Join the naturalist for the night shift

Staff Writer
Wednesday, March 22, 2017
DECATUR, IN

Submitted article

    The public is invited to the Limberlost State Historic Site Visitor Center  on from 2-3 p.m. Sunday to watch a naturalist from the Upper Wabash Interpretive Services present a program on the “night shift” of the raptors — owls.
    “Being nocturnal, owls are not seen very often,” says Nicky Ball, Limberlost State Historic Site manager. “This is a great opportunity to learn about these night-time birds of prey.”
    A live barred owl and screech owl are scheduled to appear during the presentation. The program is free, but donations are encouraged.
    This program is sponsored by Valentine Feed & Supply of Portland.  
    For more information on this event, contact Curt Burnette, Naturalist and Program Developer at 368-7428 or cburnette@indianamuseum.org.  
    Limberlost State Historic Site is located in Geneva. Part of the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites, Limberlost admission is free for Indiana State Museum & Historic Site members. General admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for children. The Historic Site is located at 200 E. 6th Street in Geneva, just off U.S. 27.

 

Category: