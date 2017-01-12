What makes Decatur stand out?

Those who live or work in Decatur are asked to share their input through a survey that addresses Decatur’s quality of life, economy and leadership opportunities.

The survey is open now through the end of the month. The community is invited to take the survey online — see the link on the city’s facebook page. Paper copies of the survey are available at Decatur City Hall, Riverside Center and Adams Public Library.

The survey is part of the city’s Hometown Collaboration Initiative program. HCI is a community-focused program made possible through a collaboration between the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, Purdue University and Ball State University.

The HCI team includes about two dozen representatives from Decatur schools, business, government, non-profit organizations and community volunteers.

Area individuals, organizations and employers have shared the links with their network of friends and colleagues. Those who have not are encouraged to do so.

The survey can be taken online at http://www.indianahci.org/communities/decatur.php#participate.

Results of the survey will help the HCI team move forward with a focus on leadership, economy or place-making.

A community forum discussing the results of the survey will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at Riverside Center. To register for the forum, visit http://www.indianahci.org/communities/decatur.php#participate.

For more information about the city’s involvement with the HCI program, visit www.indianahci.org/decatur, and click on Decatur. Or, contact Melissa Norby, director of Community Development, at mnorby@decaturin.org or 724-7171.