Wellness pavilion to host ‘Fit Kid Club’

The Arthur & Gloria Muselman Wellness Pavilion will offer an 8-session nutrition and physical activity education program called “Fit Kid Club,” to children second-sixth grades.

This program will run from 3:15-4 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday from Jan. 10-Feb. 2. Transportation from South Adams Schools is provided and can be noted on the registration form. The cost is $40 a child, with a limit of 16 children for the program.

Included in the cost is an after school snack, fun, kid-friendly activities and a pool party from 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 3.

One participant will also be drawn for a $10 Subway gift card, which covers a Kid Fit Subway meal and provides the parent $5 toward their meal.

All classes are led by Swiss Village employees Emily Arnold, BS, Co-Wellness director and certified exercise specialist, and Briana Eicher, BA, pavilion director and registered dietitian nutritionist. Together they have more than 20 years of experience doing wellness programming and educating the public about healthy exercise and nutrition habits.

Registration forms may be picked up at the pavilion front desk at 1201 Emmanuel Drive, Berne.

Registration deadline is by Dec. 20.

For more information, call 589-4496.



The Arthur & Gloria Muselman Wellness Pavilion is a service and outreach of Swiss Village, Inc.