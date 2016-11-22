Wellness Pavilion is collecting food items

The Arthur & Gloria Muselman Wellness Pavilion in Berne will be celebrating this holiday season by collecting non-perishable food items. The food will be donated to local food pantries in Adams County.

Beginning Dec. 1 and continuing through Dec. 31, members of the Wellness Pavilion who bring in at least one non-perishable food item will be entered into a drawing to win one a free one-month membership, a wellness pavilion T-shirt, duffel bag or gift certificate to the Swiss Village Cafe. Non-members will have the opportunity to use the facility for free when three non-perishable food items are brought in per visit per person.

During the past seven years the Wellness Pavilion and members of the community have helped donate more than 10,000 pounds of food for local food banks.

The Arthur & Gloria Muselman Wellness Pavilion is a service/outreach of Swiss Village Inc. For more information, contact Briana Eicher at 589.4469 or visit www.swissvillage.org.