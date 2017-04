This week in sports..

Here is a look at what's coming in sports next week:

APRIL

7. BELLMONT- softball @ Garrett. SOUTH ADAMS- softball vs Carroll

8. Adams County Cancer Classic @ AC (TBA)

10. BELLMONT- softball @ AC, tennis vs Wayne. ADAMS CENTRAL- baseball @ Bishop Dwenger, softball vs BHS, tennis @ Union City. SOUTH ADAMS- softball vs Southern Wells

11. BELLMONT- track vs DeKalb/New Haven (girls @ New Haven), golf vs Wayne, tennis vs Bishop Dwenger. ADAMS CENTRAL- track @ SA (w/ Jay County). SOUTH ADAMS- baseball @ Canterbury, tennis vs Northfield, track vs Jay County-AC

12. BELLMONT- softball @ Crestview. ADAMS CENTRAL- softball @ Concordia Lutheran, golf vs Northfield, tennis vs Leo. SOUTH ADAMS- softball @ Canterbury

13. BELLMONT- baseball @ Homestead, softball vs Concordia Lutheran, golf vs East Noble. ADAMS CENTRAL- baseball vs Bluffton, softball vs Bluffton, tennis @ Huntington North. SOUTH ADAMS- softball @ New Haven, tennis vs Norwell

14. BELLMONT- softball @ Mississinewa

15. BELLMONT- track @ Oak Hill Relays (11 am). ADAMS CENTRAL- baseball @ New Haven, golf @ Woodlan Invite (Whispering Creek), track @ Oak Hill Relays (11am). SOUTH ADAMS- softball @ Norwell (DH; noon), golf @ Whispering Creek (Woodlan Invitational), tennis @ East Noble Invitational, track @ Minster, baseball @ Fort Recovery (DH; 10 am)