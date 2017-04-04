In Wednesday's edition: Indiana National Guard soldiers march to commemorate Bataan survivors
Tuesday, April 4, 2017
DECATUR, IN
In Wednesday's edition of the Decatur Democrat, the full story of two teams from the Indiana National Guard that recently participated in the Bataan Memorial Death March.
A total of 7,200 marchers — 10 from the Indiana National Guard — participated in the 28th annual and 75th anniversary event honoring the Bataan Death March in World War II.
The 26.2-mile march takes place in the mountainous and desert terrain of New Mexico with light and heavy divisions competing as a team or individually. The heavy division is required to carry a 35-pound rucksack.
