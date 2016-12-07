Want to be in the know? Watch Bellmont Now!

Students in the TV & Radio Class taught by Drew Derengowski and Jovan Mrvos at Bellmont High School produce and edit a monthly YouTube video called Bellmont Now!

The video highlights current and seasonal events and involves a cast of students, teachers and faculty, and is viewed throughout the entire school — approximately 800 viewers, not including family members.

The Decatur Chamber of Commerce has taken an interest in the work these students perform and decided to create a fundraising and marketing opportunity for the class and local members of the Chamber, Executive Director Craig Coshow has announced.

For a donation of $50 in Decatur Dollars to the chamber, members will be highlighted as sponsors of the monthly video. All donations will be delivered to the class after release of the video and will be spent locally.

Anyone who would like to participate is asked to contact the chamber office: ccoshow@decaturchamber.org or lmorris@ecaturchamber.org, or by calling 724-2604. The deadline to participate is Monday, Dec. 12.

To view the Bellmont Now video go to this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4MJusk0N8NY&t=2s.

