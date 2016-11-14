Walk for Warmth set for Saturday

Community and Family Services of Adams County is sponsoring its annual “Walk for Warmth” from 9-11 a.m. in Decatur and from 1-3 p.m. in Berne on Saturday.

In Decatur, the walk will be held at River Greenway Trail, starting at the former Gerber’s building off of Monroe Street. In Berne, the walk will start at the clock tower.

This is a community event and everyone is welcome and encouraged to participate. Pledge sheets may be picked up at CFS, 313 Jefferson St., Rm. 142, Decatur; Whistle Stop Hobby and Crafts, 905 N. 2nd St., Decatur; Adams Public Library System, Decatur and Geneva locations; Berne Public Library; Compassionate Ministries, 164 N. Jefferson St., Berne; and online at www.communityandfamilyservices.org/adams-county.

Pledge sheets and donations should be brought to the walk or sent to CFS.

Walk for Warmth is an annual event used to raise money to help people who are facing heating related emergencies. Proceeds raised go to disabled individuals, low income families and other individuals and families in need of assistance.

For more information, call 724-3574.