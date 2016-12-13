US 224 set to close ... no, really!

Operations Manager Jeremy Gilbert announced contractors will begin setting up the detour for U.S. 224 today. Gilbert said the setting up will most likely take all day, so he is unsure at what time the closure will actually occur.

Staggered barricades will be placed at N. Piqua Road and closure barricades will be at just south of E. Jackson, Gilbert said.

East Monroe Street will be barricaded just east of U.S 224, with local traffic allowed to enter and exit at Limberlost Trail, Gilbert said.

The detour will utilize U.S. 33, U.S. 27 and S.R. 101.

The closure on U.S. 224 between U.S. 224 to Harvester Lane was originally scheduled to have taken place last week but was postponed by NIPSCO for unknown reasons, but was possibly weather related, Gilbert said Monday.

— Submitted article

