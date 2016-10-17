Two weeks left to enter DDD calendar contest

It's that time again! The Decatur Daily Democrat is gearing up for its annual calendar, and we want your photos!

Once again we will feature photos from area residents on our annual calendar. Have a great pic of your children playing in the pool? An amazing sunset pic? How about a cold, windy snow storm pic? Send them in!

Send your photos to jandrews@decaturdailydemocrat.com or visit the office at 141 S. 2nd St. Be sure to include your name, phone number and city. Photos dropped off at the office will not be returned by mail and must be picked up. No professional photos will be accepted. Limit of five photos per person. Deadline for entry is Nov. 2.

For more information call 724-2121.