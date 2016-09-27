Two children abducted in Fort Wayne found dead in Elkhart; mom arrested

By JANNAYA ANDREWS

An Amber Alert issued early Monday morning ended in tragedy as the two young subjects were found deceased in Elkhart Monday evening.

The victims’ mother, Amber Pasztor, 29, is being held in the Elkhart Correctional Facility, facing preliminary murder chargers.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department issued the Amber Alert Monday for Liliana Hernandez, 7, and Rene Pasztor, 6. It was reported the children had been taken by their non-custodial mother and Frank Macomber, 66, and were believed to be in extreme danger.

According to a story on Elkhart WSBT 22, Macomber may have also been a victim of Pasztor. Police confirmed a man was found dead near the abduction site in Fort Wayne, but have not released the identity of the victim.

How it unfolded

Monday evening, Pasztor reportedly approached an Elkhart police officer as he was leaving the police station and said there were two bodies in her car — a gold Mercury, the same car from the Amber Alert.

“She wasn’t resistant at all,” said Elkhart Sgt. Chris Snyder in the article. “She actually approached the officer and stopped and made contact with him.”

The two children’s bodies found in the vehicle are believed to be Liliana Hernandez and Rene Pasztor, however, former identification will come with the autopsies, which are scheduled for today at 11 a.m. in Kalamazoo, Mich.

At that time police were still looking for Macomber, who was believed to be a neighbor of Pasztor. Police spent the evening searching his home and near the home where the children were abducted.

A failure of the system?

Pasztor does not have legal custody of her children, including a 3-year-old she left behind. Pasztor’s father, who reportedly has legal custody, told a CBS affiliate Pasztor has battled drug addiction and he’s had custody of the children for “a little more than a year.”

Court records show Pasztor was charged in July for criminal trespassing, a misdemeanor, but did not adhere to the guideline of sentencing. Pasztor was also charged with invasion of privacy Sept. 14, according to the article, and was set for a court hearing Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. for both charges.

An order for her arrest was issued Monday.

No easy answers

The investigation is ongoing in both Elkhart and in Allen counties, but there are still a lot of unanswered questions.

“Right now we don’t know why they ended up in Elkhart. Why they left Allen County? What brought them here? That’s something we hopefully will be able to discover as the investigation goes on. And as we are able to get more information out of Allen County. Obviously, their detectives are here now,” Snyder said in the article.

“A lot of it for the officers is the way that our portion of this transpired. Not knowing a lot other than the mere fact that there is a car parked behind our police station and there is two deceased young kids in there so. Very hard on several of our officers,” Snyder said.

A press conference is planned Tuesday.