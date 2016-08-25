Twisters touch down in county
Local emergency officials confirmed that at least one tornado touched down in Adams County late Wednesday as severe weather battered the Hoosier State throughout much of the afternoon and into the early evening.
Reports of numerous rotating clouds and possible tornado touchdowns were first reported throughout southern and western areas of Adams County at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Weather spotters and law enforcement officers were overheard on the police scanner reporting brief touchdowns west of Berne and Geneva and near the intersection of U.S. 300S and U.S. 27, among other locations.
Adams County Emergency Management Agency Director John August this morning said funnel clouds were first spotted along with Wells-Adams county line, in the area of C.R. 800S, just north of Linn Grove, and worked their way across Adams County toward the Willshire area and into Van Wert County.
See today's edition of the Decatur Daily Democrat to read more about last night's storm and damage in Adams County.
