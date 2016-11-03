Turkey shoot is Sunday at Willshire site

The Willshire Sportsman’s Club will hold a Turkey Shoot starting at noon Sunday on the club grounds, located two miles east of Willshire on Ohio S.R. 81.

Only 12 gauge shotguns will be permitted and shells will be furnished. Youth shoots for youth aged 16 and younger will be held. Only 20 gauge shotguns will be permitted for the youth shoots and shells will be furnished.

A lunch stand will be available. The event is open to the public.