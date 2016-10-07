Tuesday is deadline for voter sign-up

Persons wishing to vote in the Nov. 8 general election have until the close of business Tuesday to register to vote or submit address changes, Adams County Clerk of Courts Jim Voglewede reports.

The clerk’s office will be open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday to accommodate voters. Regular business hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The clerk’s office is located in the county courthouse.

To register, individuals must have lived at their current address for 30 days prior to the election, be a citizen of the United States, be at least 18 years of age on or before Nov. 8 and cannot be currently imprisoned for the conviction of a crime. Anyone with a valid Indiana driver’s license or ID card may register or update their registration file online at www.indianavoters.com.

Applications for absentee ballots by mail for the Nov. 8 general election are also now available. Individuals may come in person to the clerk’s office, call the office at 724-5309 or go to Indianavoters.com to apply for an absentee ballot.

Anyone needing an absentee travel board representative is asked to contact the clerk’s office.

