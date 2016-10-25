Trick-or-Treat times, dates

• Decatur

Trick-or-Treat hours in the city of Decatur will be from 6-8 p.m. Sunday.

SAFETY PARK

The annual “Safe Trick or Treat” event at Safety Park in Decatur will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, according to organizers.

• BERNE

Goblins and ghouls, princes and princesses, get your bags ready: Trick-or-Treat night in the city of Berne will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday.

There will be policemen patrolling the city for the children’s safety, according to city officials. With no county election this year, it was announced there will not be a Halloween Parade in the city.

TREATS AT

THE TOWER



Treats at the Tower will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Muensterberg Plaza, located at the corner of U.S. 27 and S.R. 218 in Berne. Businesses and non-profit organizations will treat costumed youngsters ages 12 years old and younger.

• GENEVA

The town of Geneva will host a Haunted Downtown event from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday. Line Street, from Decatur to Railroad streets, will be closed for the event.

That time frame will also serve as the official Trick-or-Treat night for the town.

Chili supper

The Geneva Fire Department will host a chili supper and Halloween parade for youngsters from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at the town fire station. Line-up for the parade, which is for children only, will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Line and Railroad streets.

