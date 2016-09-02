Trial hours for Berne recycle
Friday, September 2, 2016
DECATUR, IN
The recycling center in Berne, located behind Simon’s Steps, 7315 U.S. 27S, will operate under extended hours on a trial basis. The center is now open Mondays from 5-6 p.m. Those hours will only continue if there is an increase in use during the 5-6 p.m. time frame.
“It is our hope that that citizens that could not access the recycling site will be able to do so with the expanded hours of operation,” a news release states.
Visit the Adams County Solid Waste Management District website to see what items are accepted at the site.
Category: