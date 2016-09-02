Trial hours for Berne recycle

Staff Writer
Friday, September 2, 2016
DECATUR, IN

    The recycling center in Berne, located behind Simon’s Steps, 7315 U.S. 27S, will operate under extended hours on a trial basis. The center is now open Mondays from 5-6 p.m. Those hours will only continue if there is an increase in use during the 5-6 p.m. time frame.
    “It is our hope that that citizens that could not access the recycling site will be able to do so with the expanded hours of operation,”  a news release states.
    Visit the Adams County Solid Waste Management District website to see what items are accepted at the site.

Category: