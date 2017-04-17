Tree carvings around Decatur

Several trees have been cut down in the city of Decatur in recent years, and the city has taken a new approach in dealing with the remaining stumps. Several new wooden sculptures — created by Scott Lepley of Custom Chainsaw Carvings in Fremont — can now be found throughout the city. This eagle can be found at the corner of Monroe and 12th streets, while the Bear can be found at Southward Park on Winchester Street. Other carvings can be found at 12th and Jackson streets and behind the Riverside Center. Where have you found some of these carvings at around Decatur?

Staff photos

