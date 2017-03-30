Top finishers in Optimist essay contest named

Submitted article

Students from seven area schools, and one homeschool student, were given the opportunity to participate in the 2017 Optimist International Essay contest.

Schools given the opportunity to compete included Bellmont, Adams Central and South Adams High and Middle schools, St. Joseph Catholic School, St. Peter-Immanuel Lutheran School, Wyneken Lutheran Memorial School, Zion Lutheran School, Leo Jr-Sr High School and Adams County Home Schooler's Association.

To read more about the winners of the essay contest, see today's edition of the Democrat.