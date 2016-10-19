In Thursday's edition: City Council debates adding low-income housing to downtown area
Wednesday, October 19, 2016
DECATUR, IN
Numerous questions were posed by members of Decatur City Council, Mayor Ken Meyer and other officials as Kevan Biggs of Biggs Property Management (BPM) on Tuesday unveiled a three-pronged project which would, among other things, develop lofts in the former Music House building downtown and also perform a major renovation of Countrybrook Apartments.
Mayor Ken Meyer addressed the proverbial elephant in the room when he said that some Decatur residents say the city already has an abundance low-income housing. The 48 apartments at Countrybrook offer government subsidies. See Thursday's edition of the Daily Democrat for the full story.
