Things that go 'THUMP' in the night

It was a night fitting of All Hallows’ Eve. The air was cool and crisp and the streets of Decatur were filled with creatures and characters of every possible shape and description during the annual Callithmpian Parade. Declan McCloskey waves the flag, while Corine Thornton awaits some candy and Kaleigh Costilla was simply bewitching. Decatur Mayor Ken Meyer presents Louise Ray, who served as grand marshall for the parade, with the key to the city. See Wednesday's edition of the Deaily Democrat for a look back at all the festivities from the Callithumpian Festival.

Photos by Jannaya Andrews and Ashley Bailey