Thanksgiving holiday hours around the county

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and with the holiday comes the requisite closing of several local offices. For your convenience, here is a list of closings — as we have received them — throughout the county. We will update this list as new information is provided.

The Decatur Democrat will publish a paper on Thanksgiving. Papers will be delivered in the morning, similar to Saturday's schedule.

• Decatur officials announced city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

• There will be no sanitation services in Decatur Thursday due to the Thanksgiving.

Thursday and Friday trash and recycling collection will be conducted Friday with the normal Friday collection.

• Berne city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving.

Other holiday hours include:

— Thursday and Friday's trash route will be run on Friday;

— Wednesday and Thursday's leaf route will be run on Wednesday;

— There will be no stick or limb pick up the week of Thanksgiving;

— The compost site will be closed Thursday and Friday. It will be open Saturday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

To report a water leak or other non-emergency situations when city offices are closed, call the Berne Police Department at 589-2169, or the Adams County Sheriff's Department at 724-7141 and ask they send a Berne police officer to check the situation. The officer will then contact Berne City Department if necessary.

• Adams Central Community Schools will be closed Wednesday through Friday in observation of the Thanksgiving holiday. Classes will resume at the normal time on Nov. 28.

• North Adams officials announced school will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving. The Administration Office will also be closed during this time. Classes will resume at the normal time on Nov. 28.

• South Adams will also be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.. Classes will resume at the normal time on Nov. 28.

• The Berne Public Library will be closed from Nov. 24 through Nov. 27. Normal operating hours will resume on Nov. 28 when the library opens at 10 a.m.

• The Adams Public Library System-Decatur branch will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Both the Decatur and Geneva branches of the APLS will be closed Thursday and will return to normal hours Friday.