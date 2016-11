YOU’RE A MONSTER, MR. GRINCH! —

Not everyone at the Decatur Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony was excited to see the Grinch skulking around the tree Sunday night. Quite the contrary, Cain Workinger, 5, left, tried his best to hug up to the Grinch, but his brother Zeke, 3, wanted no part of it and even tried his best to pull mom, Mary, as far away as possible.

Photo by Ashley Bailey