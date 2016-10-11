Take Two Tuesday

TOTING THE TORCH — The Indiana Bicentennial Torch passed through Adams County by all shorts of methods late Sept. 30 amid intermittent rainfall and falling temperatures. Entering the county west of Berne at approximately 4 p.m., the torch ended its journey in Founders Park in Decatur shortly before 7 p.m. Carrying the torch in the photos above were, from left, Veronica Rambo in Geneva, Matt Lehman in Berne, Penny Gay in Monroe and John Schultz in Decatur..

Photos by Asnley Bailey, Jannaya Andrews and J Swygart