SWCD tree, fish orders being taken

The Adams County Soil and Water Conservation District is currently taking orders for its fall fish and tree sales. Order forms may be found at SWCD office, located inside of the USDA Service Center in Decatur. Orders may be dropped off at the Service Center. Fish order forms are due by 4 p.m. Sept. 19. Tree orders are due by 4 p.m. Sept. 29.

Orders may also be placed on the agency’s website at http://www.adamscountysoilandwater.com/ or by calling 724-3763 ext. 3. Mail in checks, and order forms to 975 S. 11th Street, Decatur, IN 46733.

