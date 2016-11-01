SURPRISE: MILITARY VET’S APPEARANCE STUNS FAMILY AT PARADE

United States Air Force Master Sergeant Natalie Sonner gave her loved ones the gift of a lifetime Monday evening, returning home from serving her country in the Middle East to surprise her family during the annual Callithumpian parade.

The fix was in with a "contest" that put the Sonner family — particularly mom, Terri, and dad, Greg — in the right spot at the right time along the parade route, standing alongside other attendees, thanking those who served, when Natalie jumped from a truck in the parade to the astonishment of her family.

Tears of joy were shed by all as the Sonner family joined Natalie in the back of the truck to ride out the remainder of the parade to the cheers of the crowd. See Wednesday's edition of the Daily Democrat for more photos from the Callithumpian Parade.

Photo by Jannaya Andrews