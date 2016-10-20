Stickers for recycling bins are coming

The city of Decatur’s next round of curbside recycling is scheduled next week, and Community Coordinator Melissa Norby said at Tuesday’s city council meeting that residents will be receiving a sticker to be placed on all containers which are not a tote sold by the city.

People are allowed to use any container so long as it has a cover, but city employees doing the pickups are having trouble distinguishing recyclables from garbage/trash when the container is not a city tote. The collection of recyclables are done on the same schedule as the garbage/trash pickups.

So the stickers will be placed with the totes and containers next week and people are asked to apply them to their containers and totes.

The stickers will also contain some recycling reminders. The stickers are not required for recyclables to be picked up, Norby said.

Totes are still for sale at the street/sanitation department on Elm St.

– Bob Shraluka