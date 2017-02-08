State of ... well pretty much everything

There are three addresses on the horizon for Adams County, with Commission Chairman Doug Bauman kicking things off Monday when he presents the State of the County during the Decatur of Commerce luncheon at Woodcrest.

Lunch is served at 11:45 a.m. and cost is $15.

Reservations are due by noon, Thursday 724-2604 or lmorris@decaturchamber.org.

IN BERNE

On Tuesday, Berne prepares for the State of the City and Geneva hosts the State of the Town.

In Berne, Mayor Bill McKean will present the State of the City at the American Legion Post 468 at noon, with a cost of $15 per person.

To book a spot in Berne, call the chamber office at 589-8080 or email tourism@bernein.com. Reservations deadline is Friday.

IN GENEVA

At the same time the State of the Town in Geneva, the February Chamber Lunch will be held at noon in the Geneva Community Room, with a presentation by Jane Kaverman and Rob Johnson.

Cost for the event will be $8 per person and reservations deadline is Monday.