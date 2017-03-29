Stars in the Park coming soon

Recruiting is under way for the fifth annual Stars in the Park, a talent competition presented by the Jay County Chamber of Commerce. The competition offers a grand prize of $1,250 and a total prize package of $2,500.

Contest rules and an audition form will soon be posted at www.StarsinthePark.com. Contestants must register by May 26. Live auditions or video submissions will be reviewed by judges in June.

Over the past four years, Stars in the Park has awarded a total of $10,000 in prize money to local talent, according to a news release. On Aug. 4, five artists will receive a total of $2,500 in prizes at the event finals.

Stars in the Park 2017 is open to individuals or small groups involved in singing, dance, playing a musical instrument, comedy, cheerleading, gymnastics, ventriloquism, acrobatics, magic, impressions, juggling or any number of artistic talents that can be showcased on stage.

The talent competition is spread over five nights (four quarter-final events and a final event) beginning the last week of June and ending with the Aug.

4 finals. Each event will be held at the outdoor amphitheater at Hudson Family Park on South Wayne Street in Portland.

For forms and further information contact the Jay County Chamber of Commerce, 118 South Meridian St., Portland, IN 47371, or call at 726-4481.

