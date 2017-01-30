St. Joe smoker tickets now available

The 47th annual St. Joe Notre Dame smoker will be at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1703 High St. Decatur.

The always entertaining Duck Races and food and beverages are included with admission ticket.

Presale tickets are $10 and are available at Mike’s Barbershop, Bill Miller’s Auto Sales, Vinnies Bar, Two Brothers and Kintz Insurance. Tickets will be $15 at the door. Must be 21 years of age or older to attend.

