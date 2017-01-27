Squaws vs Leo, girls basketball webcast
Friday, January 27, 2017
DECATUR, IN
The Squaws go for their first ever Northeast Eight Conference title tonight as they welcome in conference newbie Leo to the hardwood. Coverage of the game starts around 7:30 p.m. or when the JV game concludes. To see the game, click the link below. Once on the game site, log in with a username and password or else connect with Facebook. The service is free and easy to use. Tell your friends! Go Squaws!
To view the game, click the link below.
https://livestream.com/accounts/2267246/events/6935745
