South Adams kindergarten forms available

Kindergarten enrollment forms are now available at the South Adams School system and may be obtained by contacting the school office at 589-1101 or emailing sshoaf@southadams.k12.us.

The age of eligibility for children entering kindergarten for the 2107-18 school year is 5 years old by Aug. 1.

Completed forms must be sent to the elementary office, 1012 Starfire Way, Berne, IN 46711, by Feb. 20.

Kindergarten roundup will be held from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1:30-4 p.m. April 5.