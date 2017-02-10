South Adams kindergarten forms available

By: 
Staff
Staff Writer
Friday, February 10, 2017
DECATUR, IN

     Kindergarten enrollment forms are now available at the South Adams School system and may be obtained by contacting the school office at 589-1101 or emailing sshoaf@southadams.k12.us.

The age of eligibility for children entering kindergarten for the 2107-18 school year is 5 years old by Aug. 1. 

Completed forms must be sent to the elementary office, 1012 Starfire Way, Berne, IN 46711, by Feb. 20. 

Kindergarten roundup will be held from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1:30-4 p.m. April 5.

Category: