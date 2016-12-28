Singer Debbie Reynolds dies at 84

Singin' in the Rain star Debbie Reynolds has died at the age of 84. The actress was rushed to the hospital this afternoon after suffering a massive stroke, according to reports from The Associated Press. Reynolds was reportedly at her son Todd Fisher's house in Beverly Hills, Calif., when she suffered the stroke. Tragically, the event took place only a day after the passing of her daughter, Carrie Fisher. We will have more information on this in Thursday's edition of the Daily Democrat.