Severe weather warning
The National Weather Service in northern Indiana has issued a Tornado Warning for: Central Adams County in northeastern Indiana. Southwestern Van Wert county in west central Ohio.
• Until 6:30 PM
• At 5:53 PM, a confirmed tornado was located over Berne, moving northeast at 30 mph. Hazard, damaging Tornado. Source, weather spotters confirmed Tornado. Impact: flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile Homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, Windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.
• This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Adams and southwestern Van Wert counties, including the following locations: Willshire, Pleasant Mills, Glenmore, Schumm. Abanaka, dull, Wren, Rivare and Middlebury. Tornado, observed hail, 0.00IN.
Category: