Several schools running on a delay this morning

Staff Writer
Thursday, December 15, 2016
DECATUR, IN

 

    Several area schools have announced delays to the start of school today, Thursday, Dec. 15.

 

On a 2 hour delay are:

    Adams Central

    Berne Head Start

    Bluffton-Harrison Metro Schools

    Crestview Local Schools

    North Adams Community Schools

    Parkway Local Schools

    South Adams Community Schools

    Southern Wells Community Schools

    St. Joseph Catholic School-Decatur

    Van Wert City Schools

 

On a 3 hour delay:

    Jay School Corporation 

 

