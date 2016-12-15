Several schools running on a delay this morning
Thursday, December 15, 2016
DECATUR, IN
Several area schools have announced delays to the start of school today, Thursday, Dec. 15.
On a 2 hour delay are:
Adams Central
Berne Head Start
Bluffton-Harrison Metro Schools
Crestview Local Schools
North Adams Community Schools
Parkway Local Schools
South Adams Community Schools
Southern Wells Community Schools
St. Joseph Catholic School-Decatur
Van Wert City Schools
On a 3 hour delay:
Jay School Corporation
Category: