Several events lined up throughout April for SAFE

April has been declared Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month.

SAFE of Adams County is dedicated to preventing child abuse through education and awareness to enable all children to flourish in a nurturing and stable environment, according to a news release.

The organization was formed in June 2012 by a group of teachers, youth volunteers, child welfare social workers, parents and grandparents. SAFE supports community programs already in place and sponsor events to raise awareness and support families.

The following free events will take place throughout April in honor April Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month:

April 4 at noon, located in front of the courthouse — Celebration of community youth and children, as well as agencies and volunteers dedicated to the safety and well-being of children, with SAFE and Department of Child Services staff.

Mayor Ken Meyer will speak on behalf of the City of Decatur and a pinwheel garden will be planted on the courthouse lawn.

April 3-7 — Body Safety Program with Sgt. Terry Hall preschool through eighth grades for North Adams Schools, Adams Central Schools, St. Joe and Zion Lutheran.

April 3 at 7 p.m. — Terry Hall community and parent program at the Riverside Center. Public is welcome to attend this event.

April 4 — Body Safety program at Zion Lutheran School from 8:15-11 a.m.; Head Start Preschool from 11:25-11:45 a.m.; St. Joseph School (sixth, seventh and eighth) from 12-12:30 p.m.

April 5 — Body Safety program at Bellmont Middle School (fifth and sixth) 8:15-8:45 a.m.; (seventh and eighth) 9-9:30 a.m.; Southeast Elementary (kindergarten) 9:45-10:15 a.m. and (first) 10:30-11 a.m.; St. Joseph School (kindergarten through second) 11:50 a.m.-12:20 p.m. and (third through fifth) 12:30-1 p.m.

April 6 — Body Safety program at Adams Central School (fourth and fifth) 8:15-8:45 a.m.; (second and third) 9-9:30 a.m.; (kindergarten and first) 9:45-10:15 a.m.; (sixth, seventh and eighth) 10:30-11 a.m.

April 6 at 6:30 p.m. — Terry Hall Preschool program at Riverside Center. Public welcome to attend this event with their preschool age children.

April 7 — Body Safety program at Northwest Elementary from 8:30-10:30 a.m.; (second) 8:30-9 a.m.; (fourth) 9:15-9:45 a.m.; (third) 10-10:30 a.m.

April 8 from 9-11 a.m. — SAFE Family Carnival at Riverside Center with partners Adams Public Library Systems, Drug Free Adam County, North Adams Arts Council, Mama Talks, Healthy Families, Big Brothers/Big Sisters and Winning with Wellness.

April 15 from 9-11 a.m. and April 26 from 6-8 p.m. — Darkness to Light — Child sexual abuse awareness/prevention training at Adams Memorial Hospital Decatur Room 2

Contact Lauri Logan at 223-8483 to learn more about this training or sign up for one of the trainings.

April 23 — Faith Initiative Sunday in our community church services, with prayer for our children and sharing ways to support them and their families. Information and handout on what your church can do to support children and families and service prayer available for your church. Contact Sandy Brown at 223-7477.

If you would like to learn more about SAFE or make a contribution, contact Cindy Thieme at 692-2716.

