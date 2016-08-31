Sept. 27 auction benefits Swiss Heritage Village
Wednesday, August 31, 2016
DECATUR, IN
The sixth annual Swiss Heritage benefit auction will be held at 5 p.m. Sept. 27 in the Sweitzer Barn in Berne. Food will be provided by Swiss Heritage Society.
Items on the block include auto and beauty products, entertainment, food, furnishings and home decor, jewelry, lodging, outdoors and home maintenance, pet supplies, photography, services, toys and collectibles. Proceeds will go toward the continued upkeep of the historical buildings.
