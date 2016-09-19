Season tickets for SA music shows on sale

The annual sale of season tickets by the South Adams Music Boosters is currently under way and will run through Oct. 12. Patron sponsorships are available for $30 and is valid as a family ticket for admission to all seven concerts listed on the ticket, including the annual Pops Concert. Patron season ticket-holders must still make reservations for a free table and must present to tickets for each performance for family admission.

Checks may be made payable to the South Adams Music Boosters, 1000 Parkway St., Berne, 46711. Tickets will then be mailed to purchasers. Donations are required by Oct. 7 to be included as a sponsor in the first program of the season.

