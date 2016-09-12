Season’s last Bluegrass jam set for Sunday

The sounds of bluegrass ballads, gospel songs and folk tunes will take over the grounds of the Limberlost State Historic Site in Geneva on Sunday for the final Bluegrass Jam of the season.

The popular summer music series does not have a set lineup. Artist show up and perform on a volunteer basis.

Musicians of any ability can show off their talents and entertain other visitors. Musicians can choose to participate by either performing solo or jamming with others. Everyone is welcome to perform his or her choice of acoustic music.

The event is free and open to the public. The historic site is located at 200 E. 6th St. in Geneva.