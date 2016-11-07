SA school board meets on Tuesday
Monday, November 7, 2016
DECATUR, IN
The South Adams Schools’ board of education will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Room 515 of the high school.
Agenda items include discussions of a virtual learning day to be put into effect during inclement weather, the sale of real estate and the 2017-18 school calendar.
Under new business, board members will consider a resolution to purchase real estate and will discuss a technical review committee for the high school renovation project.
