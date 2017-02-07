SA to host student fundraiser

Dots in Blue Water will host a fundraising event for students in South Adams Middle and High schools, Thunder Down Under for Hunger, from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 16. The goal of this fundraising event is to raise money for Feed My Starving Children, in hopes of packaging 200,000 meals for children in need, according to a news release.

Games include dodge ball, cornhole and euchre. Cost is $5 for each game or $2 to be a spectator.