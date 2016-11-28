Resumes being accepted for Monroe clerk

Barb Engle, chairperson of the Adams County Democrat Central Committee, announced that due to the resignation of Rachel Burkhart as clerk-treasurer of the town of Monroe, it will be necessary to appoint an individual to fulfill her term.

Those interested in being a candidate for the position may send a short resume to Barb Engle, 916 Waynesboro Road, Decatur, IN 46733 or by e-mail at blengle@centurylink.net.

Resumes must be received by Dec. 15.

For more information, call Engle at 724-7408.

