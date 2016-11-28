Resumes being accepted for Monroe clerk
Monday, November 28, 2016
DECATUR, IN
Barb Engle, chairperson of the Adams County Democrat Central Committee, announced that due to the resignation of Rachel Burkhart as clerk-treasurer of the town of Monroe, it will be necessary to appoint an individual to fulfill her term.
Those interested in being a candidate for the position may send a short resume to Barb Engle, 916 Waynesboro Road, Decatur, IN 46733 or by e-mail at blengle@centurylink.net.
Resumes must be received by Dec. 15.
For more information, call Engle at 724-7408.
