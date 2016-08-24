Resident bitten by rabid bat
A bat recently submitted by Adams County health officials to the Indiana State Department of Health rabies laboratory has tested positive for the disease.
According to a statement issued by the Adams County Health Department, the recent case involved an Adams County resident who handled a live bat and was bitten. The family was able to capture the bat, which died the following day.
After having the animal checked at a local vet clinic, county health officials delivered the bat to the ISDH lab and testing found it to be rabid — which meant the individual involved had to undergo preventative medical treatment.
Local department health officials said it is important that people avoid handling or touching wildlife such as bats, coyotes, foxes, raccoons and skunks, the five animals most capable of transmitting rabies with a bite.
See today's edition of the Decatur Daily Democrat for more information.
