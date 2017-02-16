Registration underway for Winter Ag event

An event called the Winter Ag Meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 1 in South Adams Senior Center at Berne, with a free catered meal. The site is beside Lehman Park on the south side of that city.

The agenda features information about the spring pasture walk schedule, this year’s bus trip to Lake Erie, a limited-time special cover crop discount, registration for soil and manure testing, a book presentation and two programs with guest speakers:

— “Manure: An Economic Resource” by Melissa Lehman of Agronomic Solutions; and

— “Fertilizer Management Guidelines” by Trish Dunn, a fertilizer-control specialist from the State of Indiana’s chemist’s office.

Those who wish to attend are asked to contact the Adams County Soil and Water Conservation District for a meal count by Feb. 21 in one of three ways: call the office at 724-3763 (extension three); write the ACSWCD at 975 S. 11th St. in Decatur, 46733; or send an e-mail to Timothy.Graf2@in.nacdnet.net.

— Eric Mann