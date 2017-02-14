Purdue Ext. offering a ServSafe class

Purdue Cooperative Extension Service of Adams County will offer a ServSafe Food Manager class and examination two day class on March 1 and March 8. This is for food handlers who need to obtain a Retail Food Certificate. The 16-hour class will take place 8 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. The exam will be administered at 2:30 p.m. March 8.

A photo ID with signature is required to take the exam. The cost of the class with exam is $150. The cost to take the exam only is $50. Pre-registration is required by Feb. 22 (online) in order to receive a textbook and avoid a $20 late fee. Walk-ins will not receive a textbook. English and Spanish exams are available per registration.

To register go to www.indianarestaurants.org and click on ServSafe Food Handler Training. For more information, call Nancy E. Manuel, Adams Co. Extension educator, 724-5322. The class will be held at Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur Room 1.

Instructors will be Nancy E. Manuel, HHS Extension educator, Adams County; Molly Hoag, HHS Extension educator, Wells County; and Jessica Bergdall, environmental director, Adams County Health Department.