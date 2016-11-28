Public hearing is Tuesday for US 224 project

The Indiana Department of Transportation and the city of Decatur will hold a public information meeting for the planned U.S. 224 road construction project at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Riverside Center. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

The purpose of the informational meeting is to provide details on construction phasing during the planned pavement replacement project, between the St. Marys River bridge to Jackson Street in Decatur.

The project is designed to increase the elevation of the roadway. A short presentation will be given, followed by time for questions and answers.

“On behalf of the city of Decatur, I urge residents to attend this important meeting,” said Decatur Mayor Ken Meyer. “If local residents wish to find out more about the project, its timeline and, most importantly, future road closures, please consider attending this community meeting.”

INDOT awarded this contract in September to Brooks Construction Company for $3.9 million.